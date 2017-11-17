Paramore – “Fake Happy” Video

“Fake Happy” is one of many amazing pop-rock constructions on Paramore’s After Laughter, an album I criminally underrated upon its release and have come to love dearly. The tune finds Hayley Williams lamenting widespread artificial contentment in polite society, the unspoken rules that lead us to respond to questions like “How are you?” with a superficial “I’m good!” when we very much are not. “Oh, please!” she exclaims. “I bet everybody here is fake happy too!”

Today the song gets a video by Zac Farro, the drummer who returned to Paramore for this album cycle. It finds Williams in a shiny bodysuit bouncing and dancing her way through city streets filled with upside-down smiley faces. In a press release, first-time director Farro writes, “I feel it’s subtle and charming and suits the song perfectly.” Watch below.

After Laughter is out now on Fueled By Ramen.