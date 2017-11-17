Panda Bear Shares Lyrics For New Song “Flight”

Panda Bear doesn’t tweet much. Before today @PandaBear has only posted four times this year, all of them promoting anniversaries of his landmark Person Pitch and its highly underrated follow-up Tomboy. But today Noah Lennox has activated his account for the first time since April to share lyrics for a new song called “Flight.” He performed several new songs at Desert Daze last month in his first solo performance since 2015; it’s unclear whether this is one of those, but the lyrics don’t match any of the alleged titles compiled here. Read the lyrics below, where you can also listen to a recording of his full Desert Daze set.