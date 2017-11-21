Dead Cross – “Church Of The Motherfuckers” Video

Dead Cross, the noisy and feral hardcore supergroup whose membership includes Faith No More frontman Mike Patton and former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo, released a monstrous self-titled debut earlier this year. They’ve already made gnarly videos for the album tracks “Seizure And Desist” and “Obedience School,” but those are kids’ stuff compared to their clip for the charmingly titled “Church Of The Motherfuckers.” In the visceral, cheerfully sacrilegious clip, priests beat each other bloody in a basement while children cheer them on, a nun masturbates with communion wafers, and a pregnant boy goes through labor complications. It’s all pretty grisly! Michael Panduro directs, filming everything in stark black-and-white. Check it out below, via Revolver.

Dead Cross is out now on Ipecac.