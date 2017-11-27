Walter Becker’s Estate Says Donald Fagen Initiated Steely Dan Lawsuit

A sad, shitty story continues. Last week, just a couple of months after the death of Steely Dan co-founder Walter Becker, Donald Fagen filed a lawsuit against Becker’s estate. Fagen’s lawyers claimed that Becker’s widow had demanded 50% ownership of Steely Dan, which violated an agreement that both Becker and Fagen had signed in 1972. In that agreement, they said that, if a member of the group quit or died, the remaining members would buy back all the shares of that member’s stock of the band. Becker and Fagen were the last two remaining owners, which would then in turn make Fagen the last stockholder.

Becker’s family has now responded, with lawyers putting out a statement claiming that Fagen’s suit is “riddled with half-truths and omissions.” The Becker estate’s lawyers also claim that Fagen sent a demand letter to Becker’s estate on the same day that Becker died, which, if true, seems like some truly grisly shit. Here’s the Becker estate’s full statement, via Rolling Stone: