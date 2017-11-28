Calexico – “Voices In The Field”

Arizona’s resident Americana band Calexico recently announced their ninth studio album, The Thread That Keeps Us. After posting lead single “End Of The World With You,” we’re now premiering another, “Voices In The Field.” Although bits of Calexico’s go-to mariachi influence return this time around, those festive sounds can’t mask the doom-laden themes at play. Distorted drones of guitar shadow Joey Burns as he sings, “All I smell is smoke and all I ever see/ Is the look in your eyes.” Have a listen below.

Calexico have tour dates coming up all over the United States:

12/08 Los Angeles, CA @ Swing House

12/19 Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole SOLD OUT

04/19 El Paso, TX @ Tricky Falls

04/20 Dale, TX @ Old Settler’s Music Festival

04/21 Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard

04/22 St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room

04/23 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

04/25 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

04/26 Cincinnati, OH @ The Woodward Theater

04/27 Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

04/28 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

04/29 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

05/01 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

05/02 Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

05/03 Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater

05/07 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

05/08 Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

The Thread That Keeps Us is out 1/26 via Anti-. Pre-order it here.