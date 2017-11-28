Calexico – “Voices In The Field”

Arizona’s resident Americana band Calexico recently announced their ninth studio album, The Thread That Keeps Us. After posting lead single “End Of The World With You,” we’re now premiering another, “Voices In The Field.” Although bits of Calexico’s go-to mariachi influence return this time around, those festive sounds can’t mask the doom-laden themes at play. Distorted drones of guitar shadow Joey Burns as he sings, “All I smell is smoke and all I ever see/ Is the look in your eyes.” Have a listen below.
Calexico have tour dates coming up all over the United States:
12/08 Los Angeles, CA @ Swing House
12/19 Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole SOLD OUT
04/19 El Paso, TX @ Tricky Falls
04/20 Dale, TX @ Old Settler’s Music Festival
04/21 Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard
04/22 St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room
04/23 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe
04/25 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
04/26 Cincinnati, OH @ The Woodward Theater
04/27 Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
04/28 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
04/29 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
05/01 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
05/02 Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live
05/03 Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater
05/07 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
05/08 Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge
The Thread That Keeps Us is out 1/26 via Anti-. Pre-order it here.