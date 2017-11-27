Björk Plans To Release Live Version Of Utopia With More Flutes

Off the heels of the release of her ninth studio album Utopia, Björk told Matt Wilkinson of Beats 1 that she plans on taking some time away from the industry and returning with an enhanced live version of Utopia in the spring of 2018, in the vein of her previous live albums.

“There were a lot of flute things I didn’t completely explore, like more soloists and mysterious kind of flute playing, and I’m gonna be rehearsing with the flute players here in Iceland,” she said of her planned live album in the interview.

“I just want it to happen organically in early spring,” she added. “We have some additional flute songs and some different kind of angles.”

Listen to the full clip below.

This article originally appeared on Spin.