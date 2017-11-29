Friendship – “If You See My Beloved” Video

Earlier this month, the Philadelphia band Friendship released a new album, Shock Out Of Season, and today they’ve shared a video for its lead single “If You See My Beloved.” It’s a calming love letter to the city that they’re based in, and follows Dan Wriggins on a plaintive journey through Philly that ends in a swan boat heading down the Delaware River. The clip was shot by Matt Figler and directed by Jon Appel. You can watch it below.

Shock Out Of Season is out now via Orindal Records. Pre-order it here.