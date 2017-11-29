Adam Driver Would Like To Know About Emo

“What is emo?” Adam Driver asks in the new Rolling Stone cover story about Star Wars. Great question, Adam Driver.

“Emo is a genre of rock music characterized by an emphasis on emotional expression, sometimes through confessional lyrics,” reads Wikipedia. Pretty good answer, Wikipedia!

Driver’s Star Wars character Kylo Ren is often referred to as “emo” because of his moody disposition and swoopy hair, but until being interviewed for this Rolling Stone feature, Driver apparently missed out on the genre altogether.

“You have someone who’s being told that he’s special his whole life and he can feel it,” Driver says of his Star Wars character. “And he feels everything probably more intensely than the people around him, you know?”

If you’re looking to get to know a little bit more about emo, Adam Driver, I know of a site you can visit.

And check out this list of 30 songs from the golden age of emo. Happy listening!