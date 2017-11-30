The National – “Dark Side Of The Gym” Video

The National have shared another video from Sleep Well Beast, their subtly spectacular new LP. This one is for “Dark Side Of The Gym,” and it literally takes place in a dark basketball gym during the aftermath of a celebration. It’s actually a brightly colorful video, though, both literally and figuratively. Directed and choreographed by NYC Ballet’s Justin Peck, it features dancers Ezra Hurwitz and Patricia Delgado swooping their way across a floor strewn with balloons. It’s extremely lovely, so watch below.

Sleep Well Beast is out now on 4AD.

