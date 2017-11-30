Taylor Swift’s Reputation Will Finally Start Streaming Tonight

After its release three weeks ago, Taylor Swift’s Reputation is headed for streaming services on Friday.

The pop star’s sixth studio album was initially released solely for purchase in digital and physical formats. Following its 11/10 street date, it has topped the Billboard 200 chart for the past two weeks and as of 11/23 had sold 1.45 million units in the US, according to Nielsen Music.

Swift and her team had not previously announced when they planned to release the album to streaming services.

News of Reputation’s release to Spotify, Apple Music and other streaming platforms broke via social media on Thursday when fans in Australia and the Philippines (where it was Friday) began sharing screenshots online, as The Verge reported.

Billboard has since independently confirmed with three sources that the album will go live on Friday, 12/1, across the world.

On Thursday, Spotify had the album uploaded to its system, with only the songs released before the album available for streaming.

