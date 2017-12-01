The Feds Are After Martin Shkreli’s Wu-Tang Album

After losing his freedom, Martin Shkreli might also lose his Wu-Tang Clan album. On Thursday, prosecutors asked Brooklyn Federal Court Judge Kiyo Matsumoto to seize $7.4 million in assets from the pharmaceutical CEO-turned-convict. The assets include Lil Wayne’s unreleased album Tha Carter V, an Enigma machine from World War II, and the world’s only copy of Once Upon A Time In Shaolin. Shkreli’s lawyer Ben Brafman told CNNMoney in an email that Shkreli’s team will “will vigorously oppose the government motion.”

The news caps off what’s been a comically bad fourth quarter for someone who enjoyed playing a cartoonish villain. Wu-Tang members U-God and Method Man told Bloomberg that Once Upon A Time In Shaolin is essentially a project from producer Cilvaringz that merely features Wu-Tang verses, raising the question of if it’s really a Wu-Tang Clan album (the recently released Wu-Tang: The Saga Continues, a DJ Mathematics project, has a similar distinction). Shkreli is currently in a Brooklyn jail where he faces 20 years in prison after being convicted on two counts of fraud and one count of conspiracy. He’s scheduled to be sentenced January 16, 2018.

This article originally appeared on Spin.