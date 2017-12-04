Watch Bon Iver Play New Song In Richmond

Bon Iver are currently on tour, and last night at their show in Richmond, Justin Vernon closed out the set with a brand-new song that he seemed excited about and that he’s been performing live for the last couple of nights. Before singing it, he noted that it wasn’t entirely finished but that he wanted to do it anyway. Presumably, he’s working on the follow-up to 2016’s 22, A Million. Check out video of the song via r/indieheads below.

Question: Is “I’m having a bad toke” the new “staying at the Ace Hotel?”