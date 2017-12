Kendrick Lamar’s towering statement DAMN. was intended to be played both forwards and backwards, and Kung Fu Kenny is driving that point home by actually reversing the tracklist for the album’s new collectors edition. According to a listing on Microsoft’s online music store, the collectors edition starts with “DUCKWORTH.” and ends with “BLOOD.,” and it also has a new album cover that shows Kendrick looking in the opposite direction. Check it out here.