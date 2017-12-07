New Jimi Hendrix Album Both Sides Of The Sky Will Feature 10 Previously Unreleased Tracks

Jimi Hendrix died 47 years ago, and labels have been raiding his vaults ever since. And yet there are still, somehow, unreleased Hendrix studio recordings out there. As Blabbermouth reports, a new Hendrix collection will take 10 of those unreleased recordings and put them out there. The new compilation Both Sides Of The Sky features 13 songs, 10 of which are entirely new to us. Hendrix’s estate produced the album, which completes a trilogy of collections that also includes 2010’s Valleys Of Neptune and 2013’s People, Hell And Angels.

Both Sides Of The Sky features music that Hendrix recorded between January 1968 and February 1970. He made most of those tracks with his Band Of Gypsies, though members of the Jimi Hendrix Experience also appear. And there are some special guests, as well. Stephen Stills appears on a version of Joni Mitchell’s “Woodstock” and on the Hendrix original “$20 Fine,” and Johnny Winter contributes to a cover of Guitar Slim’s “Things I Used To Do.” Lonnie Youngblood, Hendrix’s old pre-fame bandmate in Curtis Knight & The Squires, helps out on “Georgia Blues.”

Here’s the album’s tracklist:

01 “Mannish Boy”

02 “Lover Man”

03 “Hear My Train A Comin'”

04 “Stepping Stone”

05 “$20 Fine”

06 “Power Of Soul”

07 “Jungle”

08 “Things I Used To Do”

09 “Georgia Blues”

10 “Sweet Angel”

11 “Woodstock”

12 “Send My Love To Linda”

13 “Cherokee Mist”

Both Sides Of The Sky is out 3/9 on Experience Hendrix/Legacy Recordings.