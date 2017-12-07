Watch Bleachers Play “I Miss Those Days” On Colbert

In 2017, Jack Antonoff obviously had a huge year as a producer, working with Lorde, St. Vincent, Pink, and, as an encore, Taylor Swift. But somewhere in there, his band Bleachers somehow found the time to release the album Gone Now, touring behind it and promoting it wherever possible. Antonoff and his band have already played the single “Don’t Take The Money” on virtually every late-night show. But last night, they were on Colbert, and they did a different selection: “I Miss Those Days,” the grandly Springsteenian nostalgic opera-punk singalong. On guy played saxophone, and another played some giant bells. Antonoff’s outfit — a Mets jersey tucked into mom jeans — may be the single most dweeby thing I’ve ever seen a person wear on television. Watch the performance below.

Gone Now is out now on RCA.