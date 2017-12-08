Watch Phoenix Perform At The 2017 Game Awards

In the past few years, attendees of the Game Awards, the annual ceremony honoring achievements in the video game industry, have gotten to see performances by Chvrches and Run The Jewels. And tonight, they got to see Phoenix. Introduced by Jason Schwartzman, the French pop band added a little music to the festivities in Los Angeles by performing the title track from their recent album Ti Amo, and you can watch that performances below.
