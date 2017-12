Yesterday, the Chilean-American producer Nicolas Jaar shared “Coin In Nine Hands,” one of three new songs on the new deluxe edition of his very good 2016 album Sirens. The deluxe edition is officially out today, and so are the other two songs, “Wildflowers” & “America! I’m For The Birds.” Listen to both below.

The deluxe edition of Sirens is out now via Other People.