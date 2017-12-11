Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood Nominated For Best Score Golden Globe

The nominations for the 2018 Golden Globe Awards have just been announced. Among the music-related categories, Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood has been nominated for Best Original Score for his work on the forthcoming Paul Thomas Anderson movie Phantom Thread. It’s his first Golden Globe nomination. He’s competing alongside Carter Burwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri), Alexandre Desplat (The Shape Of Water), John Williams (The Post), and Hans Zimmer (Dunkirk).

The nominations for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture are as follows:

Nick Jonas – “Home” (from Ferdinand)

Raphael Saadiq – “Mighty River” (from Mudbound)

Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez – “Remember Me” (from Coco)

Mariah Carey – “The Star” (from The Star)

Benj Pasek & Justin Paul – “This Is Me” (from The Greatest Showman)

The Golden Globes Awards will air on 1/7. The full list of nominees can be seen here.