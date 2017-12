Last we heard from British alto Chlöe Howl, we were listening to her synth-pop collaborations and selections from her debut EP, The Rumour. The video for her latest single, “Do It Alone,” came out today. In it Howl refuses to be the other woman and instead dances in supermarket aisles, goes to the bowl-o-mat, takes a whack at a speed bag, and makes us all jealous of her diner fries. Seems like the better choice. Check it out below.