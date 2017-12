SZA has taken 2017 by storm, raking in accolades on various year-end lists including ours. Her debut album, Ctrl, opens with the song “Supermodel,” which SZA performed last night on Fallon. The song opens with a short recording of SZA’s mom speaking to her about fearing the loss of control, and both of the musician’s parents were in The Tonight Show audience. Over the weekend, SZA appeared on SNL to do “Love Galore” and “The Weekend.” Watch her stirring performance of “Supermodel” below.