U2 – “What’s Going On” (Marvin Gaye Cover)

U2 are in the midst of promoting their new album Songs Of Experience, and the most recent installment in that rollout is a contribution to the Spotify Singles series. The single includes a performance of the Songs Of Experience cut “The Little Things That You Give Away” that builds to a huge coda full of prime U2-isms, plus a timely cover choice in the form of Marvin Gaye’s immortal “What’s Going On.” The Irish quartet’s reading of the track is pretty faithful, and you can check it out below.

