Tom DeLonge’s Insane-Seeming Alien Research Organization Cited In NY Times UFO Report

It’s been a big weekend for UFO aficionados and believers. In a story published this weekend, former Pentagon official Luis Elizondo and others spoke to The New York Times and Politico to confirm the existence of a UFO-related investigative program at the Pentagon called the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program. The program was begun in 2007 under the oversight of Senator (and then Majority Leader) Harry Reid, and ostensibly shut down by the Defense Department in 2012. However, reports indicate that the program, which put some of their designated funds towards an aerospace research company, has continued to operate clandestinely within the Pentagon.

Elizondo resigned from his post in October (the NYT explained the rationale as “excessive secrecy and internal opposition”) and is now a partner in a new commercial company devoted to UFO research called To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science. If you’ve been following the entrepreneurial pursuits of Tom DeLonge, former Blink-182 member, over the past few years, you will not be surprised to learn that he is the founder of the company. New declassified videos DeLonge’s company posted to their YouTube channel, included in the Times article, show footage of a glowing, rotating aircraft filmed from Navy F/A-18 Super Hornets in 2004; in one, pilots are convinced it’s a drone until it starts acting up. DeLonge, believe it or not, appears to have become a whistleblower of sorts.

Following some drama over an email thread between DeLonge and former Hillary Clinton campaign head John Podesta revealed in last year’s Wikileaks dump, this is certainly the most serious exposure and credence DeLonge’s efforts have gotten. In an interview with The New York Daily News this weekend, DeLonge explained that “all the things (people have) heard about and seen are the first step of 20. There’s a lot more shit coming.” The Daily News article also claims that DeLonge’s company hopes to “revolutionize human space travel, combat climate change, improve national security, enhance genetics, harness telepathy and more.”

If you’d like to support To The Stars, check out the extensive literature and merchandise available on their site; a Pulsar Star Trucker Hat might make for a nice last-minute holiday gift. Watch some possible UFOs in action below.

This article originally appeared on Spin.