Multifarious Australian psych ensemble King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard appear ready to wrap up their epic, five-album 2017. Since the release of the band’s fourth LP of the year, Polygondwanaland, they’ve continued to kick out new singles: “All Is Known,” “Beginner’s Luck,” “Greenhouse Heat Death.” Today they add a fourth, a low-key psych-pop floater called “The Last Oasis.” It’s lovely, so listen to it.

King Gizzard 2017 LP5 is presumably coming soon.