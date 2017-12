Buffalo rapper Conway brought ’90s New York rap into the present with More Steroids in October, and with his latest, G.O.A.T, he proves its relevance once again. Menacing beats back songs like “TRUMP” and “DIE ON XMAS,” making them ring like apocalyptic anthems. Long-time collaborator Daringer helms the mixtape’s production with the exception of Alchemist’s dark magic on “TRUMP.” Listen to the full mixtape below, and have a grimy holiday.

G.O.A.T is out now on Griselda Records.