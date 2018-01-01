John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Threaten Lawsuit Over Pizzagate Accusations

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have angrily responded to an accusation on social media suggesting they’re part of the debunked Pizzagate pedophile ring conspiracy theory.

On Saturday, Teigen tweeted that she was “pretty disturbed” after being accused by self-proclaimed investigative writer Liz Conkin of playing a role in the Pizzagate theory. Earlier in the week, Conkin tweeted photos to her some 50,000 followers of the married couple’s 1-year-old daughter, Luna, dressed as Alice in Wonderland, a hot dog and a pineapple, suggesting that the couple is somehow involved in the nonexistent human trafficking ring.

“Alright. I debated saying something about this but I’m pretty disturbed over here. The fact that there are people with these…thoughts…is really scary,” Teigen wrote in a tweet on her now-protected account. “Apparently dressing my daughter as Alice in Wonderland and a hot dog and having a pizza emoji on Snapchat has to do with pizzagate and being uhhhh darksided. Holy shit That thread is wild. Enjoy,” the pregnant Teigan wrote.

Conkin responded by writing that Teigen and Legend “run in circle with people who rape, torture & traffic kids.” Upon mention of a lawsuit, however, the writer attempted to backtrack, saying that that the couple “could be victims themselves” and only “know about” pedophile sex rings in Hollywood.

But Teigen didn’t back down. “Don’t backtrack now and say we ‘run with’ pedophiles. I am taking this FAR, Liz. Your shit ends here,” the former model wrote. “I don’t care HOW you backtrack or WHAT you deleted. I have it ALL. I’m the last person you are fucking with. You are DONE with me and my family. You are going to court.”

Teigen summarized the experience, tweeting: “It is INCREDIBLY weird to be two (semi) normal, ridiculously boring human beings who literally make food, watch tv and clean up dog barf in any kind of off time and then be suddenly accused of being in Hollywood’s hottest pedo ring.”

You need to take my family’s name out of your mouth before you get sued. https://t.co/bPTwiBAs97 — John Legend (@johnlegend) December 31, 2017

