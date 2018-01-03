Billie Joe Armstrong Tells Trump-Supporting Fan To Fuck Off

This shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone who watched him chant “No Trump! No KKK! No Fascist USA!” at the American Music Awards, but Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong isn’t a big fan of Donald Trump. He reiterated this fact on Instagram yesterday by posting a screenshot of Trump’s recent tweet about North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with the caption, “This isn’t funny. This is our president acting like a madman drunk on power THREATENING to kill innocent starving people by way of nuclear war. The 25th amendment needs to be enforced. This man is sick and unfit for office. I don’t care if your liberal or conservative … this has to stop. Please share #impeachtrump.” And, as Alternative Nation reports, he proceeded to get into it with a fan in the comments section of his post.

When a fan took to the comments to argue, “I hate to sound like a dick Billie but you are liberal and people have the right to support trump and whatever you say won’t change anything to trump supporters,” Armstrong promptly told him to fuck right off: “Well then go fuck your self you stupid piece of shit. If that’s the way you feel about mass destruction and murder then fuck off. Stay the fuck off my Instagram and don’t come back. Don’t listen to my fucking records. I have no problem telling ignorant fucks like you to go to hell. That goes for any other stupid fucks that think this behavior should normalized. Get the fuck out!”