TM88 & Southside – “Mood” (Feat. Lil Uzi Vert & Marshmello)

Lil Uzi Vert carried a darkness on last summer’s Luv Is Rage 2. Just last month he released a music video in which he sits tied to a tree in front of an open grave. But it seems as if he’s on the upswing with his new song, “Mood,” produced by frequent collaborators TM88 and Southside. (TM88 produced Uzi’s breakout “XO TOUR Llif3″ and Southside worked with him and Metro Boomin on “No Wait.”) The new single also includes a feature from EDM artist Marshmello, who I assume can be credited for its piercing electronic squeaks. It’s not bad; listen below.