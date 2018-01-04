Premiere
Watch Father John Misty Sashay His Way Through “I Love You, Honeybear” On Austin City Limits
Father John Misty’s Austin City Limits episode airs this weekend on PBS. Below, you can watch an exclusive clip of his set-ending performance of the title track from his 2015 album, I Love You Honeybear, in which he saunters around the stage and heads into the audience to give everyone a hug. Check it out…
The new Austin City Limits episode airs 1/6 on PBS. Father John Misty’s performance is paired with the Black Angels.