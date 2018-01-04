Watch Father John Misty Sashay His Way Through “I Love You, Honeybear” On Austin City Limits

Father John Misty’s Austin City Limits episode airs this weekend on PBS. Below, you can watch an exclusive clip of his set-ending performance of the title track from his 2015 album, I Love You Honeybear, in which he saunters around the stage and heads into the audience to give everyone a hug. Check it out…

