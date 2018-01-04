SoundCloud Reportedly Reduces Audio Quality

SoundCloud recently changed its streaming audio format from 128kbps MP3 to 64kbps Opus, Pigeons & Planes reports, effectively reducing the platform’s audio quality. Although Opus is a higher quality file format and should sound better even with a lower bitrate, users are still noticing a significant drop in quality on both browsers and the SoundCloud Go app. New Jersey producer Direct, who has created a plugin to restore the 128kbps MP3s, explains the phenomenon:

Soundcloud recently changed their streaming format from 128kbps MP3 to 64kbps Opus. This drastically reduces the audio quality and can introduce strange artifacts. I made & released a Chrome Extension to restore the 128kbps MP3s. Give it a try.https://t.co/hGUuxiJXYG pic.twitter.com/bYkbyhcNWd — Direct (@DirectOfficial) January 3, 2018

Opus is a far better format when compared to MP3 at the same bitrate but 64kbps Opus causes very weird artifacting that is not present in the 128kbps mp3. Here is a video of a spectrum analyzer on a 64kbps opus file. Notice the high end cutting out. pic.twitter.com/lgnpSbXwPx — Direct (@DirectOfficial) January 3, 2018

I want to avoid spreading misinformation as much as possible. Opus 1.2 at 64kbps should sound equal or better than mp3 at 128kbps, but on Soundcloud it does not. leading me to believe it is an older version of the codec. This could be addressed in the future. https://t.co/MpN2OoKbIG — Direct (@DirectOfficial) January 4, 2018

SoundCloud has yet to comment.