SoundCloud Reportedly Reduces Audio Quality

CREDIT: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

SoundCloud recently changed its streaming audio format from 128kbps MP3 to 64kbps Opus, Pigeons & Planes reports, effectively reducing the platform’s audio quality. Although Opus is a higher quality file format and should sound better even with a lower bitrate, users are still noticing a significant drop in quality on both browsers and the SoundCloud Go app. New Jersey producer Direct, who has created a plugin to restore the 128kbps MP3s, explains the phenomenon:

SoundCloud has yet to comment.

