Field Music – “Time In Joy”

Field Music have been making twitchy, oddly funky art-pop for years now, and their latest collection of the stuff, Open Here, is arriving next month. We’ve already heard “Count It Up,” and now the brotherly UK duo are back with “Time In Joy,” which explodes from Grizzly Bear stateliness into an erratic groove accentuated by spiraling flutes and a rubbery bassline. Says the band’s Peter Brewis:

People have a sort of romanticized idea of feelings that are painful or dark, that they are more meaningful, but when I’ve been through dark times, I find that there isn’t a lot of romance in that, that I function better and get more meaning out of positive experiences. With some things that have been happening personally to us recently, and obviously the things happening in the wider world, there’s a kind of defiance in playfulness, and that’s what we were trying to capture with this song. It isn’t escapism, but it’s an attempt to confront those things with a deliberate sense of fun. Fun in the face of hardship. We set out to have a good time making this record, in spite of everything.

Listen.

Open Here is out 2/2 via Memphis Industries. Pre-order it here.