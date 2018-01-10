The Killers – “Rut” Video

The Killers released their new album Wonderful Wonderful a few months ago, and they’re about to get back to their regular job: Headlining damn near every festival on the face of the earth. Before that happens, though, they’ve followed up their videos for the Wonderful Wonderful singles “The Man” and “Run For Cover” with a new one for “Rut.” “Rut” is a song about depression, and director Danny Drysdale has made a video that follows up on its themes. The members of the band don’t appear. Instead, Drysdale focuses on a number of young woman — one, in particular, at different stages of her life — who feel intensely alone in the world. Watch it below.

Wonderful Wonderful is out now on Island.