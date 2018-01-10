Destroyer – “Stay Lost” Video

Dan Bejar’s Destroyer project released the album ken late last year, and after making a video for “Tinseltown Swimming In Blood,” they’ve got a new one for the short, impressionistic “Stay Lost.” The clip, from director Maxwell McCabe-Lokos, starts out looking like a portrait of a construction worker, one who works outside in the cold, putting together a house. But as the video progresses, we learn that he’s working on something very different. McCabe-Lokos, the former Deadly Snakes keyboardist, doubles as the video’s star. Check it out below.

Ken is out now on Merge.