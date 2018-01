Last year, Alice Glass released her debut solo EP — we named it one of the best EPs of 2017 — and today she’s shared a video for “Forgiveness” from it. The scuzzy Lindsey Mann-directed visual is a chaotic cut of clips in dingy clubs and lots of lipstick writing on bathroom mirrors. It’s virtually the polar opposite of last year’s polished “Without Love” video, but it gets the job done all the same. Check it out below.

Alice Glass is out now via Loma Vista.