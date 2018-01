Last month, Erika M. Anderson announced that she would be releasing Outtakes From Exile, made up of songs that didn’t make her latest EMA album Exile In The Outer Ring. At the time, she shared one called “MopTops (Twist While The World Stops)” and today she’s put out another one from the forthcoming EP called “Dark Shadows.” You can listen to it below.

The Outtakes From Exile EP is out 2/2 via City Slang.