SNL’s Next Musical Guests Are Halsey, Troye Sivan, & Chris Stapleton

CREDIT: Jason Koerner/Getty Images

This weekend, Saturday Night Live is returning for its first episode of the new year. Sam Rockwell, who just won a Golden Globe for his role in the divisive Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, is hosting, and Halsey will be the musical guest. And now, SNL has announced who’s going to follow them: the 1/20 show will be hosted by Jessica Chastain and feature Troye Sivan as its musical guest, and the week after that, we’re getting SNL alum Will Ferrell with the impressively bearded country star Chris Stapleton. Check out the schedule below.

