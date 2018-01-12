Tribulation – “The World”

Later this month, Swedish metal badasses Tribulation will follow up their amazing 2015 album The Children Of The Night with a much-anticipated new one called Down Below. We’ve posted the video for the towering first single “The Lament,” and now they’ve shared another new one called “The World.” It’s a vast, heaving churn with big melodies and tingly goth keyboards, and it’s cool to hear an underground metal band really going for it, coming up with something that could work in an arena. Check it out below.

Down Below is out 1/26 on Century Media.