Please Enjoy Brak Covering Suicidal Tendencies’ “Institutionalized”

Today, the longtime novelty-song radio host Dr. Demento released a double-CD compilation called Dr. Demento Covered In Punk. It’s got punk bands covering novelty songs and funny-music types covering punk songs, and it’s just a ridiculous amount of fun. We’ve already posted “Weird Al” Yankovic covering the Ramones and William Shatner covering the Cramps, and the thing is full of fun moments, like Colleen Green taking on the Heathen Dan oddity “I Like,” or Jon Wurster’s Best Show character Philly Boy Roy doing his own even-more-Philly version of the Dead Milkmen’s “Punk Rock Girl.” But the obvious highlight of the whole nutty thing is Brak, the beloved Space Ghost Coast To Coast character, putting his inimitable voice in service of Suicidal Tendencies’ iconic 1983 hardcore classic “Institutionalized.” Listen below.

Dr. Demento Covered In Punk is out now, and Body Count’s “Institutionalized” cover is no longer the best “Institutionalized” cover.