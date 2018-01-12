Watch Billy Joel Cover Foreigner Hits With Lou Gramm And Mick Jones

Billy Joel’s Madison Square Garden residency is still ongoing, and at last night’s show he brought out Lou Gramm and Mick Jones from Foreigner, whose classic lineup recently reunited for the first time in 37 years. Joel and Foreigner have some history: Joel introduced Gramm and Jones back in 2013 when they were inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame, and Jones co-produced Joel’s 1989 album Storm Front. They took the stage to perform two Foreigner hits: “Urgent” and “Cold As Ice.” Watch via Rolling Stone below.