Beck added to his lengthy discography last October with Colors. Since then, we’ve seen a slimy video for the album’s title track; and today he released another visual treatment for the album. Brook Linder’s video for “Fix Me” is centered around the relationship between a very cute baby apparently being raised by adorable dogs who sometimes wear glasses. Watch below and stay tuned for the shameless product placement of Wellness CORE dog food.

Colors is out now on Capitol Records.