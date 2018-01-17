Original Candlebox Lineup Reuniting For 25th Anniversary Concert

The band-reunion wave: It’s not over quite yet! Consider: Candlebox, the Seattle rock band whose self-titled 1993 debut somehow sold four million copies, is about to reassemble. Candlebox somehow got caught up in the whole grunge wave despite sounding more like Ugly Kid Joe than like Nirvana; you could almost say that they were pioneers of the Creed/Nickelback post-grunge style. And as Blabbermouth reports, the band will celebrate that album with a 25th-anniversary tour that’ll kick off in Grand Rapids, Michigan later this month.

Now: This won’t be a reunion tour. Candlebox have not broken up. (More precisely: They broke up in 2000 and then got back together in 2006. They put out an album last year and everything.) However, the current iteration of the band only features one original member, frontman Kevin Martin. But for one show, a special 7/21 hometown gig at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre, the original lineup of Candlebox will reunite to play that self-titled album in its entirety. Fellow ’90s veterans Sweet Water and Green Apple Quick Step will open.

Here’s the “Far Behind” video, if you feel like celebrating by watching that: