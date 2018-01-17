Howard Stern Will Induct Bon Jovi Into Rock Hall Of Fame

The divisive radio pioneer Howard Stern doesn’t make too many public appearances these days. For the most part, he’s content to do his show and then go home. But he’ll make an exception later this year, when he inducts fellow lowbrow legends Bon Jovi into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

Bon Jovi, passed over for HOF honors for many years, are headlining this year’s class of inductees. (Sorry, Radiohead.) And as Rolling Stone reports, Jon Bon Jovi guested on Stern’s show this morning, where they announced that Stern would do the honors. Stern told Bon Jovi, “I am so honored that you asked me. I am thrilled to do it.”

The induction ceremony goes down 4/14 at Cleveland’s Public Hall. It’ll air on HBO and on SiriusXM.