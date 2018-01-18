Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee Says He’ll Have A Solo R&B Album Out “In Like Less Than A Month”

Of the brothers in Rae Sremmurd, Swae Lee has been the more active on the solo front, lending his high-pitched, melodious vocals to numerous singles including the massive French Montana hit “Unforgettable” (which frankly sounded more like a massive Swae Lee hit to me). For a while he’s been teasing a solo album called Swaecation, and early this morning he indicated it’s coming soon. As The Fader points out, Swae took to Twitter to respond to fan questions about his upcoming projects. He said Swaecation Vol. 1 will be out “in like less than a month” and that it will be more R&B-oriented than your average Rae Sremmurd LP — though he promised some “melodies on SremmLife 3” as well. Check out his tweets below.

This will be Swaecation Vol 1 as well as some on melodies on SremmLife 3 know I won’t leave you guys hanging 💪🏽 https://t.co/codMLn2egb — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@goSwaeLee) January 18, 2018