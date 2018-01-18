Watch The Killers Cover “Runnin’ Outta Luck” With Alex Cameron

Last year, Alex Cameron, the cheerfully sleazy and ’80s-indebted Australian singer-songwriter, released his Forced Witness album. One of its highlights was “Runnin’ Outta Luck,” a song that Cameron and his saxophonist Roy Molloy co-wrote with the Killers frontman Brandon Flowers. Lately, Cameron has been opening for the Killers on tour. And for the last two nights, he and Molloy have been coming out during the Killers’ encores to sing “Runnin’ Out Of Luck” with the band. It’s the sort of thing that might convince you that the Killers need a full-time saxophonist. Watch a fan-made video of one of those performances below.

Forced Witness is out now on Secretly Canadian.