Sigur Rós Soundtracking Black Metal Movie Starring Sky Ferreira

Sigur Rós and Sky Ferreira are two beloved musical artists who’ve been taking their sweet time releasing new LPs, and one of the things they’ve been doing instead is working on a movie about Norwegian black metal called Lords Of Chaos. We already knew Ferreira was acting in Lords Of Chaos — which is directed by former Bathory member and award-winning music video director Jonas Åkerlund — but as Pitchfork points out, a newly released poster reveals Sigur Rós provided music for the film.

Lords Of Chaos is based on the 1998 book by Michael Moynihan and Didrik Søderlind and reportedly tells the story of legendary black metal band Mayhem, whose guitarist Euronymous was murdered by Varg Vikernes of Burzum in 1993. Rory Culkin is the film’s top-billed actor. Check out the poster below.