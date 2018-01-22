Stream Mind Spiders Furies

The Texan cult favorites Mind Spiders — led by Mark Ryan, also of bands like the Marked Men and Radioactivity — have a take on psychedelic garage rock that’s uniquely spacey and mechanized. Their sound is equal parts Can, Devo, and 13th Floor Elevators, and that makes for a heady and fascinating blend. Later this week, they’ll follow up their 2016 album Prosthesis with a new one called Furies, and we’ve already posted the early track “Outside.” Right now, you can stream the whole of Furies below.

Furies is out 1/26 on Dirtnap.