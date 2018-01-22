Grimes & Purity Ring’s Megan James Livestreamed Playing Bloodborne

Last night, Grimes participated in her first-ever Twitch livestream (under the username ocarina_of_grimes) with Purity Ring’s Megan James. They played the game Bloodborne and talked to the fans that congregated in the livestreaming service’s chatroom. While playing, she answered some fans’ questions, and said that she’s going to tour in 2018 and that there’s a song on her new album that’s specifically about playing Dark Souls. She also talks about her favorite movie, television show, and some bands she likes (including Animal Collective and Alvvays). Check out some clips from the livestream below.

It looks like we’ll be getting more Grimes streams in the future: