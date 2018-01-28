Grammys 2018: Watch Childish Gambino Perform “Terrified”

Donald Glover’s Childish Gambino project picked up five nominations at the Grammys this year for “Awaken, My Love!”, including for Record Of The Year (“Redbone”) and Album Of The Year. And tonight, after winning Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Redbone,” Glover took to the Grammys stage to perform a different song, “Terrified.” Watch below.

Childish Gambino's Grammy performance. pic.twitter.com/JeuFNjILOW — Only Hip Hop Facts (@OnlyHipHopFacts) January 29, 2018

After his performance, a new Apple commercial aired featuring an alien emoji singing “Redbone.” Here’s that: