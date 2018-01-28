Grammys 2018: Watch Childish Gambino Perform “Terrified”

CREDIT: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Donald Glover’s Childish Gambino project picked up five nominations at the Grammys this year for “Awaken, My Love!”, including for Record Of The Year (“Redbone”) and Album Of The Year. And tonight, after winning Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Redbone,” Glover took to the Grammys stage to perform a different song, “Terrified.” Watch below.

After his performance, a new Apple commercial aired featuring an alien emoji singing “Redbone.” Here’s that:

