Natalie Portman has replaced Rooney Mara as the star attached to the forthcoming musical drama Vox Lux, which will feature original songs written by Sia. The film follows a character named Celeste who becomes a pop superstar, and follows her throughout a 15-year time period. According to Variety Principal photography is set to start in New York next week, so it’ll be getting underway very soon. Portman will star opposite Jude Law. The film will be directed by Brady Corbet.