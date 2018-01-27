Watch Lorde, Haim, & Harry Styles Cover Fleetwood Mac At MusiCares Person Of The Year Concert

Lorde
CREDIT: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Fleetwood Mac were honored at the MusiCares Person Of The Year concert at NYC’s Radio City Music Hall last night, where a number of younger artists paid tribute to their legacy and their songs. Lorde covered their 1976 song “Silver Springs,” Haim covered “Gypsy,” and Harry Styles joined the band themselves for a performance of “The Chain.” Watch below.

