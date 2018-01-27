Watch Lorde, Haim, & Harry Styles Cover Fleetwood Mac At MusiCares Person Of The Year Concert

Fleetwood Mac were honored at the MusiCares Person Of The Year concert at NYC’s Radio City Music Hall last night, where a number of younger artists paid tribute to their legacy and their songs. Lorde covered their 1976 song “Silver Springs,” Haim covered “Gypsy,” and Harry Styles joined the band themselves for a performance of “The Chain.” Watch below.

HAIM just covered Fleetwood Mac's Gypsy and yes they are the best covers band of their generation thanks for asking pic.twitter.com/y9xw2Bf0F2 — Maeve McDermott (@maeve_mcdermott) January 27, 2018