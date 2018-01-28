Trump Responds To Jay-Z’s Comments On The Van Jones Show

JAY-Z was the guest on the debut episode of The Van Jones Show on CNN last night. During the interview, he discussed Colin Kaepernick, his marriage with Beyoncé, and Donald Trump. “Everyone feels anger,” he said, referring to Trump’s “shithole” comment about African countries. “After the anger, it’s really hurtful because he’s like looking down on a whole population of people. You are so misinformed because these places have beautiful people and beautiful everything.”

He went on to compare Trump’s comments to the racist remarks made by former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling in 2013, who was banned from the NBA after a private recording of him criticizing his mistress for “associating with black people” became public. “Once you do that, all the other closet racists just run back in the hole. You haven’t fixed anything. What you’ve done was spray perfume on a trash can,” JAY-Z said. “What you do when you do that is the bugs come and you spray something, and you create a superbug because you don’t take care of the problem. You don’t take the trash out, you keep spraying whatever over it to make it acceptable. As those things grow, you create a superbug. And then now we have Donald Trump, the superbug.”

After the show aired, Trump responded to JAY-Z on Twitter — where else? “Someone please inform Jay-Z that because of my policies, Black Unemployment has just been reported to be at the LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED!” he wrote.

Clearly, he didn’t watch the whole episode, because JAY-Z addressed that too. “To give him a little bit of credit too, he is somebody who is now saying, look, I’m growing — I’m dropping black unemployment,” Van Jones said of Trump. “Black people are doing well under my administration. Does he have a point that maybe the Democrats have been giving us good lip service, but no jobs. He may say terrible things, but putting money in our pockets. Does that make him a good leader?” To which JAY-Z replied: “No, because it’s not about money at the end of the day. Money is not — money doesn’t equate to happiness. It doesn’t. That’s missing the whole point. You treat people like human beings, then — that’s the main point. It goes back to the whole thing, you going to treat me really bad and pay me well. It’s not going to lead to happiness. It’s going to lead to, again, the same thing.”

Watch a clip from his appearance below.